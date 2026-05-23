Zack Polanski Investigated Over Unpaid Council Tax on East London Narrowboat

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, is facing a formal investigation over alleged unpaid council tax on a narrowboat he lived on in East London. The probe follows complaints made to the Greater London Authority’s monitoring officer by Labour and Conservative parties, who question whether the boat was Polanski’s primary residence.

Council Tax Scrutiny

Polanski admitted he may have underpaid council tax after initially claiming the houseboat was not his main home because he used it only occasionally. He also said he rented a room elsewhere where council tax was included in the rent.

Neighbours Claims

Local neighbours and businesses reported the 72ft narrowboat was Polanski’s primary home. An advertisement for the boat’s sale included a note from Polanski’s partner saying they were moving into a house, confirming long-term residency on the boat.

Gla Monitoring Officer Role

The GLA monitoring officer, responsible for the ethical conduct of assembly members, has confirmed a formal complaint has been lodged. An initial assessment will determine if a full investigation is required, with potential sanctions if Polanski is found to have breached standards.

Green Party Response

A Green Party spokesperson stated Polanski denies wrongdoing and is cooperating with the process. The party confirmed he made an unintentional mistake and has since taken steps to pay any owed council tax. Waltham Forest Council is reviewing the situation to establish full details.

Additional Controversies

This investigation adds to recent controversies surrounding Polanski, including false claims of working for the Ministry of Justice and pretending to be a Red Cross spokesperson. He also attracted criticism after admitting he did not vote in the latest local elections, despite indications he had cast a postal ballot.