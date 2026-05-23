Met Police Jails David Chellapah for Child Sexual Exploitation in London

David Chellapah, 31, has been jailed for 10 years at Isleworth Crown Court after pleading guilty to 21 offences involving online child sexual exploitation in London. The Met Police’s Central Specialist Crime Command arrested him following an investigation into his attempt to meet a child for sexual abuse in October 2025.

Swift Police Action

Met officers from the Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (OCSAE) unit acted quickly after receiving intelligence about Chellapah’s predatory behaviour. They intercepted and arrested him at a pre-arranged meeting aimed at sexual abuse.

Digital Evidence Uncovered

Forensic analysis of Chellapah’s devices revealed grooming of children aged 12 to 15 over social media with sexual messages and coercion to produce indecent content. Searches at his home seized USB sticks containing child abuse images, some involving very young victims.

Victim Support Prioritised

DC Alan Stepkowski-Fellows highlighted the trauma-informed approach taken to safeguard victims and secure strong digital evidence, enabling survivors to avoid court appearances. The Met is committed to protecting children and holding offenders accountable.

Rising Child Exploitation Reports

The Met reports a sharp rise in child sexual exploitation cases, with arrests and charges up 116% in the last year. Investments of £10 million are underway to enhance video interview suites to improve victim experience during investigations.