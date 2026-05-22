Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

Kent Police are urgently seeking help to locate Kenneth Hardes, a 72-year-old pensioner who went missing in Canterbury on Friday 22 May 2026. Last seen around 10.30am on Ethelbert Road, officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare due to his medical condition.

Details Of Disappearance

Kenneth is described as a 6ft 2in white male with grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue top, blue jeans, and slip-on trainers. Kenneth also has connections to New Romney, raising concerns over his location.

Welfare Concerns Raised

Police have highlighted that Kenneth sometimes becomes confused, intensifying worries about his safety. Emergency services are appealing to the public for any sightings or information.

How To Help the Police

If you have any information regarding Kenneth’s whereabouts, Kent Police urge you to call 999 immediately. Please quote reference number 22-1051 when providing details.