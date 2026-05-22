Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for help after an upskirting incident at Seven Sisters station in North London on Friday 27 March. Around 10.45pm, a woman was targeted on the escalator to the platform by a man standing behind her. Detectives have released an image of the man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Image Released By Police

BTP detectives have shared a photo of the suspect hoping the public can assist in identifying him. Officers urge anyone who recognises the man to come forward and provide information.

Incident Location And Time

The offence took place at Seven Sisters station, a key stop in North London, shortly before 11pm. The victim was travelling on the escalator when targeted, highlighting concerns about safety at busy transport hubs.

How To Contact Police

Members of the public with any details are asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. The reference number for this case is 885 of 27 March.

Community Safety Alert

This appeal emphasises the ongoing efforts by BTP to tackle sexual offences on the transport network, urging vigilance and prompt reporting from witnesses and victims alike.