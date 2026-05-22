Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

Reform UK has refused to investigate its Makerfield by-election candidate, Robert Kenyon, following allegations that an X (formerly Twitter) account linked to him shared sexist, homophobic, and violent posts. The claims were highlighted by anti-racism group Hope Not Hate, which reported that the now-deleted account contained graphic sexual language about TV presenter Carol Vorderman and used slurs against Labour supporters.

Party Defends Candidate

A spokesperson for Reform UK said the party fully supports Kenyon, stating the offensive comments were made before he entered politics. They also noted that Kenyon’s separate X account was suspended by the platform earlier in 2024 for violating rules, though no specific reason was provided by X.

Allegations From Anti-racism Groups

Hope Not Hate claimed the suspended account engaged with far-right influencer Peter Imanuelsen and appeared to promote Covid lockdown conspiracy theories. Claims intensified after anti-fascist group Searchlight revealed Kenyon had been Facebook friends with three far-right organisers, including fascist activist Gary Raikes, on a now-deleted page.

Reform UK Rejects Endorsement Claims

Reform UK said the Facebook page in question was used solely for political campaigning and was removed following Kenyon’s recent election as a councillor. The party insists that being Facebook friends does not constitute endorsement and confirmed that Kenyon had no contact with Raikes.

Labour Calls For Accountability

A Labour Party spokesperson condemned Kenyon’s past posts as “disgusting,” saying they prove he is unfit to represent Makerfield. They criticised the candidate’s “creepy remarks about women” and the spreading of baseless conspiracy theories, demanding that Nigel Farage explain why Reform UK selected Kenyon.

Makerfield By-election Candidates