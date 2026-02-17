Watch Live
SECOND ESCAPE Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

Daniel Boakye, 21, a gang member and drill rapper locked up for armed robberies, has...

Published: 1:10 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 7:11 pm February 17, 2026

Daniel Boakye, 21, a gang member and drill rapper locked up for armed robberies, has pulled off a sensational double escape from police custody in London hospitals.

The HMP Feltham inmate, due to be deported to Ghana, fled police supervision at Lewisham Hospital around 3:05pm on Sunday, 15 February, while receiving medical treatment. Despite a police chase, Boakye vanished before he could be caught.

Second Breakout Sparks Police Crackdown

This was Boakye’s second successful escape in just eight days. He had previously escaped from West Middlesex University Hospital last Tuesday but was caught the following Wednesday at a Thamesmead property.

Despite his recapture, Boakye slipped away again during another hospital visit, raising alarm bells within the Metropolitan Police.

Met Police Launch Formal Inquiry into Security Failures

A Met spokesperson said: “Daniel Boakye was in police custody at the hospital receiving medical treatment when he fled. Officers gave chase but could not detain Boakye before he left the building.”

They added: “We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.”

The involvement of the Directorate of Professional Standards signals the gravity of the situation. Questions are mounting over how dangerous prisoners are guarded during hospital visits.

Police Hunt Ongoing as Deportation Looms

  • Boakye is described as black, of medium height, and slim build
  • Wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket during the last escape
  • Known affiliation: dangerous, gang member, armed robber
  • Deportation to Ghana is still “actively pursued” despite fugitive status

Police urge the public not to approach Boakye and report any sightings immediately. The Met continues its search while probing security lapses that allowed these dramatic escapes.

