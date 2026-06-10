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MURDER PROBE Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

Seven men aged in their 20s to 30s were arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Wednesday. Police responded to a stabbing report on North Road at 12:41am, following a call from London Ambulance Service.

Fatal Stabbing Scene

Officers and paramedics found two injured men at the scene. Despite emergency efforts, the man in his 20s with a knife wound was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the second injured man remains undisclosed.

Police Launch Murder Probe

The Metropolitan Police have launched a full murder investigation. Six of the seven suspects remain in custody as officers work to identify the victim’s next of kin and piece together the events leading to the stabbing.

London’s Rising Knife Violence

This incident adds to the ongoing knife crime crisis in London, where serious violence remains a persistent problem despite government promises to curb it. Southall, in the London Borough of Ealing, has seen previous violent episodes, intensifying pressure on the Metro Police to act.

Investigation Ongoing Attack

Police have not yet released further details on the victim or motive. Enquiries are continuing as the community awaits answers about the tragic attack.

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Topics :Crime

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