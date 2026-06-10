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MOTIVE REVEALED Mother Poisoned Son With Drug-Laced Juice Before Suicide Attempt in Stockton

Mother Poisoned Son With Drug-Laced Juice Before Suicide Attempt in Stockton

A mother from Stockton-on-Tees poisoned her eight-year-old son with prescription medication mixed in blackcurrant juice before attempting suicide, Teesside Crown Court heard. Louise Cameron, 41, was found unconscious alongside her son Rhys, who was dead in bed at their Billingham home on 15 September. The prosecution claims Cameron deliberately gave Rhys, who had learning difficulties and mobility issues, the drug-laced drink multiple times despite his protests.

Repeated Poisoning Attempts

The court was told that Cameron prepared blackcurrant juice in a pink Hello Kitty bottle and repeatedly encouraged Rhys to drink it. Prosecutor David Lamb KC said Cameron gave Rhys the drink five or six times, refilling the bottle each time. Despite Rhys telling her it tasted bad and pushing it away, Cameron persisted, leading to the boy’s poisoning.

Family Finds Tragic Scene

Concerned relatives arrived at the home around 10am to find Cameron groggy and Rhys unresponsive in bed. They quickly realised the boy had died. Paramedics confirmed Rhys had been dead for some time, while Cameron sat by his side, stroking his face and staring blankly.

Suicide Note Reveals Motive

A note left by Cameron admitted to poisoning Rhys with her prescription medication and taking an overdose herself. The letter revealed she was “not dying without” her son. Cameron later told police she chose poisoning as she believed it would be “a relatively painless” way to kill Rhys and expressed remorse by asking, “I’ve just murdered Rhys, haven’t I?”

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Cameron, a single mother previously known to social services, has been charged with murder but found unfit to stand trial. Jurors at Teesside Crown Court will now determine whether she committed the alleged acts. The case continues.

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