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MURDER ATTEMPT PICTURED Belfast Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Knife Attack

Belfast Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Knife Attack

A 30-year-old Belfast man, Hadi Alodid of Duncairn Avenue, has been charged with attempted murder following a knife attack on Monday night in Kinnaird Avenue. He also faces charges of possessing a knife in public and making death threats against an NHS radiographer. Alodid appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court as police continue to investigate the violent incident.

Court Hearing Details

Alodid attended court via video link on Wednesday morning, declining legal representation but supported by an Arabic interpreter. The brief hearing was adjourned until 8 July, with bail refused by Judge Steven Keown.  

Severe Injuries to the Victim

Victim Stephen Ogilvie suffered serious wounds, including facial cuts, deep lacerations to his back, and the loss of his left eye as a result of the attack.

Judge Condemns Violence

“Our thoughts are with the victim and his family at this time, and also the emergency services and the members of the public who went to the victim’s aid,” said Judge Keown. He denounced recent assaults on emergency workers and warned of prison sentences for those involved in ongoing disturbances.

Police And Public Reaction

Addressing the disruption following the attack, the judge condemned attacks on emergency services and noted messages circulating urging masked protests in dark clothing. He warned that authorities will respond firmly to prevent further unrest.

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