Devastating Fire Destroys Hertfordshire Mini Zoo and Soft Play Centre

A fierce blaze ripped through The Jungle Box, a children’s soft play centre and mini zoo in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, at around 3am on Wednesday. Despite the swift response of ten fire engines, every animal trapped inside— including meerkats, owls, iguanas, giant tortoises and a 16ft snake—was tragically lost. Thankfully, no people were injured.

Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze

The fire erupted on the Watermill Industrial Estate, quickly engulfing the family attraction. Black smoke filled the sky, leading local residents to close windows and doors to avoid smoke inhalation.

Mini Zoo Animals Perish

The Jungle Box housed a popular petting corner with exotic creatures that delighted visitors since opening last June. Despite heroic efforts, firefighters were unable to save any of the animals caught inside the building.

Heartbreak In Local Community

Staff and locals expressed deep sorrow following the loss of every animal inside the centre. The tragedy has left a lasting impact on the community who frequented the family-friendly attraction.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Emergency services remain on site as investigations continue into the cause of the fire and the extensive damage.