Stephen Ogilvie Hospitalised After Belfast Knife Attack Amid City Unrest

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, who suffered serious injuries, including the loss of his left eye, during a knife attack in Belfast on Monday night, have called for calm following unrest across the city. Police charged 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid with attempted murder, possession of a knife, and making threats to kill an NHS radiographer.

Victim’s Family Appeal

In a statement released to local politicians, the Ogilvie family expressed devastation over the attack and gratitude towards the courageous bystanders who intervened. They condemned the violent protests that erupted later, which included arson targeting houses, cars, a bus, and a supermarket, urging for peaceful protest instead.

Court Appearance And Charges

Alodid appeared via video link at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody for four weeks. He declined legal representation and made no reply to the charges through an Arabic interpreter. A detective described him as unpredictable and a significant public order risk, leading to bail refusal.

Details Of The Attack

Following the assault, Alodid reportedly told police, “I’ve killed someone, I don’t know if they are dead,” and threatened hospital staff. He and Mr Ogilvie lived in the same block of flats. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, with the victim described as a vulnerable individual.

City Unrest And Reactions

Despite police calls for calm, hundreds of masked protesters gathered in Belfast that evening, setting fire to bins, vehicles, and properties, including a Middle Eastern supermarket. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the violence as “disgusting cowardice.” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer labelled the disorder “shocking and completely unacceptable,” condemning attacks targeting individuals based on their background.

Asylum Seeker Background

The Police Service of Northern Ireland disclosed that Alodid entered Northern Ireland in February 2023 via the Irish border, travelling from Paris to Dublin. He claimed asylum upon arrival and was granted leave to remain until 2028. The family emphasised the importance of migrants’ contributions and rejected attempts to fuel division following the incident.