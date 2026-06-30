Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

Police are urgently searching for Archie Skinner, a 16-year-old from Leiston, Suffolk, who went missing on Saturday 20 June 2026. Officers are increasingly worried about his safety after reports suggest he was spotted in Bromley, Kent, nearly a week later.

Last Seen In Leiston

Archie was last seen around 1pm on 20 June in Leiston. Concerns escalated when officers received information that he may have been at a shop on Bromley Hill Road, Bromley, at about 8:26pm on Sunday 28 June.

Distinctive Description

The teenager is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 9in tall, with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes. At the time he was seen in Bromley, Archie wore a light grey and black Nike hooded top and matching light grey tracksuit bottoms.

Known Travel Links

Archie is known to use the rail network extensively and has connections to Maidstone and Luton in Chatham, Kent, which has expanded the search area for police.

How To Help

Anyone with critical information about Archie’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 27-0886. For non-urgent information, contact police via live chat on their website or by ringing 101.