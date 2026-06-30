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SYSTEMIC FAILURE Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

Jamie Varley, jailed for the sexual abuse and murder of his 13-month-old adopted son Preston Davey, has triggered urgent investigations into adoption and healthcare system failings in Oldham. Varley received a whole-life sentence alongside his partner John McGowan Fazakerley, who was sentenced to 25 years. The case exposes serious questions over how Preston was placed with an abuser and why repeated professional warnings were ignored.

Independent Reviews Underway

Oldham Safeguarding Children Partnership has relaunched the statutory Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review to pinpoint failings in the adoption process. The inquiry will scrutinise Oldham Council and Adoption Now’s vetting procedures and examine why concerns during Preston’s placement were overlooked by social workers and health professionals.

Safeguarding Failures Highlighted

Officials are investigating whether Varley’s role as a schoolteacher masked signs of abuse, creating an ‘optimism bias’ among those responsible for Preston’s welfare. Poor communication between social workers, medical staff, and adoption agencies is also a critical focus, especially how key information about Preston’s injuries went unreported.

Medical Neglect Questions Raised

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is under review after Preston was admitted three times in four months with bruises and a fractured arm. Medical staff accepted Varley’s explanations without notifying police or child protection services, prompting an independent expert review commissioned by Children’s Minister Josh MacAlister.

Political Calls For Reform

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has announced new child protection measures set to launch by March under the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026. MPs and campaigners are demanding a full public inquiry to uncover systemic failures within NHS trusts and adoption services.

Justice And Accountability

Government officials have vowed severe consequences for professionals found negligent in protecting Preston, as the nation demands justice for the toddler and urgent reforms to safeguard vulnerable children in the future.

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