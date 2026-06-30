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FATAL FALL Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

A 44-year-old hiker died after falling nearly 500ft from a cliff in Maricá, Brazil, on 28 June, moments after posing for a photograph at the summit. Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal slipped while descending from the rock formation where he took the photo, with the fall captured by a fellow group member. Emergency services, including firefighters and Civil Defence, launched a complex rescue operation amid dense forest and steep terrain, but Mr Arrabal had already died upon reaching the scene.

Moment Captured On Camera

The tragic fall was caught on video by a woman in the hiking group. Footage shows Mr Arrabal standing in a cramped gap on the rock before sliding backwards and then turning to face forward over the cliff’s edge. He lost his his balance after a warning to be careful, before plunging down the steep slope, with onlookers’ screams audible.

Challenging Rescue Effort

Military Police confirmed the fall was from approximately 492ft. Rescue instructor Matheus Moura described the body recovery as difficult due to the dense vegetation and the need to use ropes and aerial assistance. The site’s limited access made the operation especially complex.

Trail Lacks Safety Warnings

Mr Moura revealed the trail has no directional or warning signs, and noted that Mr Arrabal descended via the wrong side of the rock before falling. Visitors often climb the rock for photos, increasing risk in the absence of safety measures.

Second Hiking Fatality In Maric

This incident follows a recent fatal accident in Maricá on 14 June, when 59-year-old Rosemary Garcia fell 100ft at a zip-line park. Both incidents highlight safety concerns for tourists and hikers in the area’s challenging terrain.

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