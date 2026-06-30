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COURT VERDICT Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

Three Afghan nationals have been jailed for the brutal rape of a 17-year-old girl in Bristol, followed by their attempt to evade justice by smuggling themselves to France in a lorry in November 2025. The men were caught after French police detained them at Calais and returned to the UK to face trial. Police evidence played a central role in securing convictions.

Shocking Court Footage

At Bristol Crown Court, chilling video evidence showed 21-year-old Mehrab Safi filming his two companions, 19-year-olds Awal Ahmadzai and Salman Habibkheil, inside a lorry. Prosecutors said the footage captured the men mocking their escape from justice after the attack.

Disturbing Attack Details

The victim met Safi in Bristol city centre while Christmas shopping and was groomed through Snapchat. On November 30, she was taken to a house where she was given cigarettes and vodka before being repeatedly raped by Safi, Habibkheil, Ahmadzai, and a 17-year-old boy. The teenager told police she feared for her safety and wanted only to go home.

Convictions And Sentencing

  • Mehrab Safi convicted of one count of human trafficking and two counts of rape.
  • Salman Habibkheil found guilty of one count of human trafficking and one count of rape.
  • Awal Ahmadzai was convicted of rape and assault by penetration.
  • The 17-year-old boy found guilty of one count of rape.

Judge Michael Cullum sentenced the adults to immediate prison terms. The juvenile offender will be sentenced on October 6.

Public Outrage And Calls For

The case sparked an intense public reaction online, with many demanding the toughest sentences and raising concerns over offender deportation after serving prison terms. Discussions centre on protecting women and children and addressing the challenges posed by cultural differences.

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