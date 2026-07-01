Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

West Yorkshire Police are urgently seeking information on Shanza, a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Little Horton, Bradford since Monday 29th June. Described as an Asian female, 5ft 2in tall with a slim build and blonde shoulder-length hair, Shanza was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, brown Ugg boots, and carrying a rucksack. She may also have changed into a green dress.

Urgent Police Search Underway

Officers are actively investigating Shanza’s disappearance and appeal to the public for sightings or information that could aid her safe return. Anyone who has seen Shanza or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Distinctive Appearance Detailed

Shanza’s unique combination of blonde hair and Asian features, alongside her changing clothing, complicates identification, making detailed public assistance vital. The police appeal stresses the importance of noting any potential sightings.

How To Help

If you have any information relating to Shanza’s location, call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 1 from Monday 29th June. Timely tips could be crucial for her safe recovery.