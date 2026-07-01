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PRISON RELEASE Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

Ministers have admitted they cannot predict how many violent and sexual offenders will be freed early under the Government’s new Sentencing Act, which comes into effect in September. The scheme will allow some criminals, including rapists and killers, to be released halfway through their sentences instead of serving two-thirds, while burglars and thieves may be freed after serving a third of their time. Justice Minister Jake Richards told Parliament that future release numbers are “not possible to know precisely so far in advance.” Around 700 prisoners could be released under the first wave on 2 September.

Anger Over Early Release

Conservative MP Jack Rankin warned the plan will result in “child groomers and rapists” being freed years early, with victims receiving only a letter notifying them. He questioned why dangerous criminals would be allowed back into communities under the current Government.

Justice Secretarys Defence

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy defended the policy, stating it was necessary to prevent the prison system from collapsing. He highlighted that the male adult prison estate operated at 98 to 99.7 percent capacity from October 2022 to August 2024.

Restrictions On Early Release

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that offenders deemed most dangerous by judges will be blocked from early release. Prisoners with poor behaviour in custody may also face extended sentences, ensuring public safety remains a priority.

Impact On Communities

This policy change raises concerns about community safety and victims’ rights as the number of early releases increases. The debate continues over balancing prison overcrowding with protecting the public from violent offenders.

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