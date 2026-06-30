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POLICE CHARGES Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

Kent Police charged four people following a serious assault on Lenham Road, Headcorn, on Sunday 28 June 2026. Officers, including armed units, responded at 7.36pm to reports of injuries and weapon use. Three victims were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arrests And Charges

Six individuals—three men and three women—were arrested at the scene. Four have now been charged: John Burke, 36, faces multiple charges including possession of an imitation firearm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Miriam O’Brien, 52, and Bridget O’Brien, 34, both charged with possessing offensive weapons, unlawful violence, and causing grievous bodily harm. Michael O’Brien, 53, is charged with use or threat of unlawful violence.

Legal Proceedings Set

All four charged suspects have been remanded in custody ahead of court appearances scheduled for Wednesday 1 July 2026 at Magistrates’ Courts in Sevenoaks, Medway, and Folkestone.

Ongoing Enquiries

Two other arrested individuals, a 28-year-old woman from Oxford and a 32-year-old local man, have been released on bail pending further investigation by Kent Police.

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Topics :Crime

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