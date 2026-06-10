Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

Kent Police swiftly recovered a stolen Porsche from Dorset just two hours after it was taken from a property in Kingston, Canterbury, on Monday 8 June 2026. Using a tracking device fitted to the luxury car, officers in Kent traced its location and worked with Dorset Police to intercept and safely stop the vehicle. The driver, James Slingsby, 47, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft.

Tracking Leads To Arrest

The Porsche’s tracking device was crucial in pinpointing the car’s location in Dorset, allowing a rapid and coordinated response between Kent and Dorset police forces. This swift action prevented any further loss or damage to the vehicle.

Suspect Charged And Remanded

James Slingsby, who has no fixed address, was charged the next day with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving without insurance. He appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 June and was remanded in custody.

Vehicle To Be Returned

Authorities are now arranging for the Porsche to be returned to its rightful owner, closing the case after a fast and effective police operation.