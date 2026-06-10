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FRAGRANCE LAUNCH Khloe Kardashian Unveils Sensual Beach Perfume Campaign Featuring Shirtless Model

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Sensual Beach Perfume Campaign Featuring Shirtless Model

Khloe Kardashian has launched a steamy new fragrance campaign for her third solo scent, XO Blue, featuring herself in swimwear alongside a shirtless model. Shot on a sun-drenched beach, the campaign highlights the 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman’s toned physique and the new perfume’s tropical vibe, set for release this June ahead of her 42nd birthday.

Beachside Sensuality Shines

The campaign showcases Kardashian in a variety of beachwear—from a blue one-piece swimsuit to a beige crochet bikini paired with unbuttoned denim shorts—embracing a sultry seaside mood. The male lead, a buzz-cut shirtless model, has drawn comparisons to familiar figures in the Kardashian circle, adding intrigue to the visuals.

Xo Blue A Vacation In

Describing the fragrance as “a vacation in a bottle,” Kardashian aims to capture the feeling of ocean air and sunshine with the scent. Notes of lychee and bergamot open the fragrance, followed by magnolia and creamy coconut, all encased in a striking ocean-blue bottle inspired by tropical destinations such as Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Launch Details And Availability

  • US release via Ulta Beauty on 14 June and stores on 21 June
  • UK exclusive launch at Boots on 15 June
  • Pan-European launch through Douglas on 22 June
  • Price range: $58–$80 (US), €58.99–€79 (Europe)

Expanding Business Empire

Kardashian continues to broaden her brand portfolio beyond fragrance, including a protein snack line Khloud Foods and her inclusive fashion label Good American. XO Blue follows her previous scents XO Khloé and Almost Always, underscoring her growing presence in the beauty industry.

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