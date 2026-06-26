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POLICE ATTACK Exeter Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer in Newton Abbot

Exeter Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer in Newton Abbot

A 39-year-old Exeter man has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years with an extended licence of five years after violently attacking a female police officer in Newton Abbot in February 2026. Guy Pottle assaulted PC Alice Beer at a Drake Road property, inflicting serious injuries and shedding light on the dangers police face on duty.

Balcony Assault Horror

In the early hours of 10 February, police responded to a reported assault at a block of flats on Drake Road. Officers found Pottle dangerously perched on a balcony ledge. PC Beer, with help from a resident, entered the building and attempted to restrain him. Pottle struck her with a broken vodka bottle and tried to push her off the first-floor balcony. She narrowly avoided falling by gripping the railings while enduring multiple punches.

Severe Injuries Suffered

PC Beer was taken to hospital with a large head wound, numerous cuts across her face, and bruises on her neck and arms. Although discharged, she described the trauma: “He tried to throw me over the balcony” and “I thought I was going to die.” She has since returned to frontline duty but admits the ordeal still affects her.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

At Exeter Crown Court, Pottle pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding. Judge James Patrick sentenced him to 10 years and six months, with an additional five years on extended licence. The judge labelled Pottle “an extremely dangerous man” and described the attack, captured on video, as “simply chilling.”

Officer Praised For Bravery

Chief Superintendent Roy Linden commended PC Beer’s courage, saying, “Her response to this has been quite simply humbling.” He reaffirmed that assaults on officers are rare but treated with utmost seriousness, and confirmed continued support for affected officers.

Support For Victims

Devon and Cornwall Police encourage anyone impacted by crime to seek help. Victim support is available via victimcare-dc.org, Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111, or the Police Victim Care Unit at 01392 475900.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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