Man Arrested for Murder After Fatal Cowes House Fire

A person has died and a 28-year-old man from Ventnor has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following a devastating house fire in Cowes in the early hours of Friday morning. Emergency services responded to a residential blaze on Ronsons Close around 03:15. Crews from Cowes, Newport, Ryde, Sandown, and Freshwater attended the scene after the fire reportedly started in the roof of a mid-terraced house and quickly spread to neighbouring properties.

Major Fire Response

Approximately 30 firefighters battled the intense blaze, using breathing apparatus and hose reels for several hours before bringing it under control at about 07:00. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Death Confirmed

Tragically, one person died in the fire. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Suspicious Fire Investigation

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the fire cause is being treated as suspicious. A joint investigation with the fire service is ongoing, with a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody.

Witness Appeal

Police are urging anyone with dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage from the area at the time to come forward. Witnesses can contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary via 101 or report online, referencing incident number 44260302232. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ongoing Safety Measures

Firefighters continue damping down and checking for hotspots. SSEN engineers are on site securing underground infrastructure. Mainland fire crews from Cosham and Southsea were brought in to maintain Isle of Wight fire cover during the operation.