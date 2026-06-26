Teen Assaulted Outside Ashford Cameo Nightclub Police Appeal

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his late teens was assaulted outside the Cameo nightclub on Station Road, Ashford, at around 2am on Sunday 10 May 2026. The victim sustained facial injuries and sought medical treatment the following day.
Immediate Police Response
Officers swiftly launched an investigation, gathering witness statements and examining CCTV footage from the scene soon after the assault was reported.
Suspect Questioned
A 33-year-old local man has been interviewed under caution on Wednesday, 24 June as part of the ongoing police inquiry.
Active Investigation Continues
Kent Police urge any witnesses or those with mobile phone footage to come forward to assist with the investigation into the assault.
How To Provide Information
- Contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting crime reference 46/77189/26
- Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111
- Submit information via the online Crimestoppers form