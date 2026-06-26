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MURDER CHARGE 14-Year-Old Charged After Missing Girl’s Body Found in South Wales

14-Year-Old Charged After Missing Girl’s Body Found in South Wales

A 14-year-old boy from Blaenau Gwent has been charged with murder following the discovery of a missing girl’s body in south Wales. The body was found in Duffryn Park, Blaina, late on Monday, June 22. Gwent Police arrested the teenager on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and confirmed the charge early on Friday morning.

Body Found In Blaina

The girl’s body was located in Duffryn Park, a notable incident in the Blaina area of Blaenau Gwent. The discovery triggered an immediate police investigation amid concerns over a Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person report.

Teenager Arrested And Charged

Gwent Police arrested a local 14-year-old boy the day after the body was found. Following questioning, the boy was formally charged with murder early Friday.

Police Appeal For Information

Police continue to appeal to the public for any information that may assist the investigation. Authorities stress the importance of community cooperation as inquiries progress.

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