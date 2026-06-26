Manchester Airport Attacker Jailed for Assaulting Three Police Officers

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, from Rochdale, has been sentenced to three and a half years in jail for attacking three Greater Manchester Police officers at Manchester Airport. The incident unfolded in the arrivals area when officers intervened after a report of a headbutting incident, leading to a violent confrontation captured on CCTV.
Brutal Assault On Officers
The court heard Amaaz showed a “total lack of remorse” during sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court. PC Ward, one of the victims, detailed how he punched her with such force that it broke her nose, leaving her petrified. She recalled, “You knocked me to the ground with one punch… Could you see how scared I was?”
Impact On Police Lives
PC Cook described how the attack forced her to abandon her ambition of becoming a firearms officer, stating, “I used to be happy. I used to be driven. I used to be focused. I am now broken.” The violence has had a lasting effect on the officers involved and their families.
Escalation From Arrest Attempt
The disturbance began when officers approached Amaaz after receiving reports he had headbutted a customer at a Starbucks kiosk. As police sought to detain him, Amaaz resisted, causing the situation to escalate rapidly.
Controversy Over Video Evidence
Initial mobile phone footage showing a male officer kicking a man on the ground sparked protests online. However, released CCTV footage later revealed that punches had been thrown at police officers before the incident captured in the viral clip. PC Ward said, “You are not a victim. I am the one who was injured, not you.”
Police Statement And Wider Context
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson condemned the attacks and online vilification of officers. He highlighted that 35 GMP officers are assaulted each week, emphasising such violence “can never be justified.” The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed no further trials will pursue related allegations involving Amaaz’s brother.