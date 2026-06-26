Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli to Stand Trial for Historic Sexual Offences in Glasgow

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli, 57, is to face trial at the High Court in Glasgow over allegations of repeatedly raping a woman and committing sexual offences against four other women spanning 15 years from 2006 to 2021. Kohli has denied 20 charges, which were outlined in a detailed five-page indictment.
Multiple Rape Charges
Prosecutors claim Kohli raped one woman five times, including incidents at a Glasgow house between June and July 2020, followed by assaults at two city properties up to February 2021. Two of the alleged attacks took place within two days in December 2020, and a further charge relates to June 2021 when the woman was allegedly intoxicated and unable to consent.
Sexual Assault And Abuse
Kohli faces four charges of sexual assault involving the same woman, including accusations of blindfolding her and spitting on her. Court documents also describe a two-year course of abusive behaviour involving requests for intimate images, monitoring her movements, persistent contacting, coercion for money, and unwanted visits to her home.
Additional Allegations From Other Women
Separate counts relate to four other women, including indecent assault at BBC Scotland’s Glasgow studios and the Radisson Hotel between 2006 and 2008. Other alleged offences took place at the Cross Keys Hotel in Dumfries and Galloway, the University of Edinburgh, and the former Yes Bar in Glasgow, involving sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviour.
Legal Proceedings Attack
Kohli, who lives in Kelvinside, Glasgow, was excused from attending the hearing. His defence lawyer, Sarah Livingstone, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf and cited a special defence of consent for several charges. The court agreed the case would proceed to an eight-day trial starting 10 October 2027, with a preliminary procedural hearing set for September. Kohli remains on bail pending trial.