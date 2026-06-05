Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

Two men have been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a string of knife-point robberies targeting shops in Preston and Chorley last November. Adil Khan, 20, and Mustafa Safi, 19, carried out four raids over four days, hitting stores in Avenham and Broadgate, Preston, and two outlets in Chorley. Lancashire Police arrested the pair in Kent on 20 November after tracing them following the violent crime spree.

Knife-point Robberies Begin

The crime spree started on the evening of 10 November at the Premier Store on Avenham Lane, Preston, where Safi threatened staff with a knife while Khan stole around £500 cash and 70 packets of cigarettes. Two days later, they attempted to rob Vanikas on Langton Road but fled empty-handed after staff resisted.

Quick Strikes In Chorley

On 13 November, Safi and Khan struck twice in Chorley within minutes. At Best One on Pall Mall, Safi used a knife to take about £200 while Khan kept watch. Minutes later at One Stop on Brindle Street, their robbery was foiled by a customer and they fled. Police later found knives in a nearby bin with DNA linking both men.

Swift Police Action

Following the raids, Lancashire Police swiftly tracked the suspects to Kent and arrested them on 20 November. Both men pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to charges of robbery, attempted robbery, and possession of knives in public.

Heavy Sentences Delivered

On 29 May, Preston Crown Court sentenced Safi, who is currently homeless, and Khan, formerly of Parker Street, Chorley, to 11 years each. The judge emphasised the seriousness of the offences, citing the use of weapons and the threat posed to shop staff.