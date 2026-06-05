Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE RAIDS Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

Two men have been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a string of knife-point robberies targeting shops in Preston and Chorley last November. Adil Khan, 20, and Mustafa Safi, 19, carried out four raids over four days, hitting stores in Avenham and Broadgate, Preston, and two outlets in Chorley. Lancashire Police arrested the pair in Kent on 20 November after tracing them following the violent crime spree.

Knife-point Robberies Begin

The crime spree started on the evening of 10 November at the Premier Store on Avenham Lane, Preston, where Safi threatened staff with a knife while Khan stole around £500 cash and 70 packets of cigarettes. Two days later, they attempted to rob Vanikas on Langton Road but fled empty-handed after staff resisted.

Quick Strikes In Chorley

On 13 November, Safi and Khan struck twice in Chorley within minutes. At Best One on Pall Mall, Safi used a knife to take about £200 while Khan kept watch. Minutes later at One Stop on Brindle Street, their robbery was foiled by a customer and they fled. Police later found knives in a nearby bin with DNA linking both men.

Swift Police Action

Following the raids, Lancashire Police swiftly tracked the suspects to Kent and arrested them on 20 November. Both men pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to charges of robbery, attempted robbery, and possession of knives in public.

Heavy Sentences Delivered

On 29 May, Preston Crown Court sentenced Safi, who is currently homeless, and Khan, formerly of Parker Street, Chorley, to 11 years each. The judge emphasised the seriousness of the offences, citing the use of weapons and the threat posed to shop staff.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

WOMAN FILMED CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

UK News
Lewisham Dad Taiwo Ekerin Fatally Attacked Outside Nightclub

MURDER APPEAL Lewisham Dad Taiwo Ekerin Fatally Attacked Outside Nightclub

UK News
New Aviation Laws Could Mean Faster Flights and Stronger Passenger Rights

FLIGHT REFORM New Aviation Laws Could Mean Faster Flights and Stronger Passenger Rights

UK News
Sheffield Brothers Jailed Over Audi Attack That Killed Innocent Teen

JAILED Sheffield Brothers Jailed Over Audi Attack That Killed Innocent Teen

UK News
Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

FOLLOWING WOMEN Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

UK News
Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

HORRIFIC ATTACK Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

UK News
Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

GANG VIOLENCE Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

UK News
Police officers patrolling on bicycles seize illegal e-bike in Swindon

FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies After A419 Van Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

UK News
Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

PET TRAGEDY Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

UK News
Victor Komolafe Sentenced for Multiple Sexual Offences in Barking

SERIAL SEX OFFENDER Victor Komolafe Sentenced for Multiple Sexual Offences in Barking

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

BRING HIM HOME Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

UK News
Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

UK News
Police Appeal Issued to Find Man Wanted for Prison Recall in Greater Manchester

WANTED ON RECALL Police Appeal Issued to Find Man Wanted for Prison Recall in Greater Manchester

UK News
Police Appeal Issued to Find Man Wanted for Prison Recall in Greater Manchester

Police Appeal Issued to Find Man Wanted for Prison Recall in Greater Manchester

UK News
Police Appeal After Attempted Burglaries at Plymouth Businesses

CHECK CCTV Police Appeal After Attempted Burglaries at Plymouth Businesses

UK News
Police Appeal After Attempted Burglaries at Plymouth Businesses

Police Appeal After Attempted Burglaries at Plymouth Businesses

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

MURDER PROBE Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Breaking News, UK News
West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

POLICE HUNT West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

UK News
West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

UK News
Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

KNIFE HORROR Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

UK News
Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

UK News
Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

FIND ALBERT Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

DIED AT SCENE Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

UK News
Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

UK News
Watch Live