Manchester Airport Attacker Sentenced for Assault on Policewoman

A violent assault at Manchester Airport left policewoman Sgt Lydia Ward injured after she was punched in the face during an attempted arrest. The attacker, 21-year-old Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, was sentenced for causing actual bodily harm in the brutal incident that caused lasting physical and psychological trauma to the officer.

Sgt. Ward’s Powerful Statement

Now promoted to sergeant, Lydia Ward addressed Amaaz directly in court, saying: “You changed my face” and condemning him as a “coward” for using her as a “punch bag” with “not one ounce” of remorse. She revealed the emotional strain of attending court while breastfeeding her newborn, challenging Amaaz to see the person behind the police uniform.

Violent Airport Attack

The attack followed Amaaz headbutting a holidaymaker he accused of racially abusing his mother. When officers, including Sgt Ward and two armed colleagues, attempted to arrest Amaaz, then aged 19, he resisted violently. Amaaz punched Sgt Ward, who fell to the ground, and then struck PC Ellie Cook multiple times. Amaaz’s brother also assaulted officers before both men were detained with a Taser.

Officers Left Traumatised

PC Ellie Cook described the assault as devastating, saying it paused her dreams of becoming a close protection officer. She recalled feeling terrified and disoriented by the repeated blows and suffering trauma that kept her off work for months.

Legal Verdicts And Unresolved Charges

Amaaz was found guilty of assaulting Sgt Ward and PC Cook. However, juries could not reach verdicts on charges relating to an attack on PC Zachary Marsden, currently under an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation amid controversy over viral footage. Prosecutors confirmed they will not pursue a third trial.

Sentencing And Aftermath

At Liverpool Crown Court, Sgt Ward spoke of the long-lasting scars and emotional impact of Amaaz’s unprovoked attack, stating: “I will get back up and show you how strong I am.” The case underscores the dangers police face on duty and ongoing debates about accountability and public trust.