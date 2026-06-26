Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Genevieve Vatesse in Margate

Kent Police have launched a desperate appeal to locate 36-year-old Genevieve Vatesse, reported missing from Margate on the evening of Friday, 26 June. Officers are increasingly concerned for her safety due to a knee injury that limits her mobility.
Missing From Margate
Genevieve is slim and usually relies on crutches due to her injured knee. However, she is believed to have left without them, making movement difficult. She was last seen wearing short jean shorts and light tops.
Rising Welfare Concerns
Police fear for Genevieve’s well-being given her injury and unknown whereabouts. It is believed she remains in the Margate area, but no confirmed sightings have emerged.
Public Urged To Assist
Kent Police ask anyone with information to contact 999 immediately, quoting incident reference 26-688. Alternatively, the public can report tips via 101 or through live chat on the Kent Police website.
Community Support Sought
The appeal calls on local residents to stay alert and help bring the vulnerable missing woman back safely.