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MAJOR BLAZE Major Fire Engulfs Peckham Shop on Rye Lane – Firefighters Battle Blaze

Major Fire Engulfs Peckham Shop on Rye Lane – Firefighters Battle Blaze

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a major fire at a shop and storage unit on Rye Lane in Peckham this evening. The London Fire Brigade received the first emergency call at 8:54pm and deployed two 32-metre turntable ladders to fight the blaze from above.

Thick Smoke Affects Locals

The fire is sending significant smoke over the area, with the fire brigade urging nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed to avoid inhaling fumes. Concerns over air quality have been raised in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Road Closures And Disruptions

Authorities warn of expected traffic disruption on and around Rye Lane. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to steer clear to allow emergency crews space to work effectively.

Firefighters Use Turntable Ladders

Two 32-metre turntable ladders are actively being used as elevated water towers to douse the fire. Fire crews remain engaged in intensive efforts to control and extinguish the blaze.

Cause Remains Under Investigation

The London Fire Brigade has not confirmed the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

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