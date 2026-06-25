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FATAL COLLISION West Yorkshire Motorcyclist Dies in Greetland Collision with Van

West Yorkshire Motorcyclist Dies in Greetland Collision with Van

  West Yorkshire Police are investigating after a 29-year-old motorcyclist died following a collision with a Fiat Ducato van this morning in Greetland, Calderdale. The crash happened at 10.20am on Saddleworth Road near the junction with Gate Head Lane, prompting a major emergency response.

Fatal Motorcycle Collision

The rider suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been formally informed.

Suspect Arrested And Released

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are urging anyone who saw the incident or the events leading up to it to come forward. Motorists who were nearby and have dashcam footage are asked to review it and contact police if they have relevant evidence.

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