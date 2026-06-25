Wakefield Man Charged with Child Abduction and Drug Offences

A Wakefield man has been charged with five offences, including child abduction, after police responded to concerns for the welfare of two girls in Huddersfield on the evening of Sunday 14 June. Kamaljit Lotay, 41, of Wood Street, Wakefield, faces two counts of child abduction, two counts of possession of a controlled drug, and a failure to stop charge.

Urgent Police Response

Officers were called at 8.26pm by members of the public reporting a man seen with two girls in Huddersfield, leading to immediate enquiries.

Multiple Charges Issued

Following the investigation, Lotay was charged with five offences reflecting child safety concerns and drug-related crimes.

Court Appearance

Lotay was remanded in custody after appearing at court earlier today to face the charges.