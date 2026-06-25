Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MULTIPLE CHARGES Wakefield Man Charged with Child Abduction and Drug Offences

Wakefield Man Charged with Child Abduction and Drug Offences

  A Wakefield man has been charged with five offences, including child abduction, after police responded to concerns for the welfare of two girls in Huddersfield on the evening of Sunday 14 June. Kamaljit Lotay, 41, of Wood Street, Wakefield, faces two counts of child abduction, two counts of possession of a controlled drug, and a failure to stop charge.

Urgent Police Response

Officers were called at 8.26pm by members of the public reporting a man seen with two girls in Huddersfield, leading to immediate enquiries.

Multiple Charges Issued

Following the investigation, Lotay was charged with five offences reflecting child safety concerns and drug-related crimes.

Court Appearance

Lotay was remanded in custody after appearing at court earlier today to face the charges.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

HOSE PIPE BAN South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

UK News
Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

LOST EVERYTHING Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

UK News
Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

TRAGIC END Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Callum Kerr Dies After Being Restrained on Manchester Flight from Cyprus

FLIGHT HORROR Callum Kerr Dies After Being Restrained on Manchester Flight from Cyprus

UK News
RSPCA Urges Calling Police if Animal Trapped in Hot Car

HEAT WARNING RSPCA Urges Calling Police if Animal Trapped in Hot Car

UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

DEATH TRIAL Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

SAFEGUARDING FAILURE Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

POLICE PROBE Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

UK News
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

SEA RESCUE Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

GUN ATTACK Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Drunk Driver Crashes Into Sydenham Tesco Days After Ban

DRINK DRIVING Drunk Driver Crashes Into Sydenham Tesco Days After Ban

Court News, UK News
Drunk Driver Crashes Into Sydenham Tesco Days After Ban

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Sydenham Tesco Days After Ban

Court News, UK News
Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

EXPLOSION REPORTED Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

UK News
Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

UK News
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BEACH BRAWLS Kent Police Make Arrests After Beach Fights in Broadstairs and Margate

Breaking News, UK News

Kent Police Make Arrests After Beach Fights in Broadstairs and Margate

Breaking News, UK News
Birmingham Couple Jailed After National Crime Agency Cannabis Bust

MAJOR HAUL Birmingham Couple Jailed After National Crime Agency Cannabis Bust

UK News
Birmingham Couple Jailed After National Crime Agency Cannabis Bust

Birmingham Couple Jailed After National Crime Agency Cannabis Bust

UK News
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

HEAT PLUNGE UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teenager Cleared of Murdering Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare

Teenager Cleared of Murdering Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare

Breaking News, UK News
Teenager Cleared of Murdering Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare

Teenager Cleared of Murdering Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare

Breaking News, UK News

PUBL|IC OUTAGE Man Blocks Elderly Woman On London Overground Stairs In Viral Video

UK News

Man Blocks Elderly Woman On London Overground Stairs In Viral Video

UK News
YouTube Prankster Augustine Mitchell Denied Bail Ahead of Lewisham Rape Trial

YouTube Prankster Augustine Mitchell Denied Bail Ahead of Lewisham Rape Trial

UK News
YouTube Prankster Augustine Mitchell Denied Bail Ahead of Lewisham Rape Trial

YouTube Prankster Augustine Mitchell Denied Bail Ahead of Lewisham Rape Trial

UK News
Watch Live