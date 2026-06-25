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AVOID THE AREA Significant Fire Erupts at Copeland Park Peckham Rye London

A major fire broke out at Copeland Park in Peckham Rye, South London, earlier today, with the London Fire Brigade responding swiftly to tackle the blaze. The incident has disrupted local activities and raised safety concerns in the area.

Emergency Response Underway

Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene to contain the significant blaze reported in the popular Copeland Park area. Teams are working hard to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings and businesses.

Impact on the Local Community

Copeland Park, known for its vibrant arts and market scene, has been heavily affected by the incident. Nearby residents and visitors have been advised to avoid the area while emergency services manage the situation.

London Fire Brigade Update

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed its ongoing efforts and urged the public to stay clear of the area. They continue to monitor the fire and assess any potential danger to the community and infrastructure.  

Safety Warnings Issued

Authorities have issued safety warnings urging people in Peckham Rye to stay indoors and avoid inhaling smoke from the fire. Evacuations have not been reported, but vigilance remains important as crews tackle the blaze.   A Spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: Firefighters are responding to a fire on Rye Lane in Peckham. The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke, and local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed at this time. Traffic in the area is also likely to be impacted, so members of the public are advised to avoid the area if they can. Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders have been deployed to the scene. Control Officers took the first of over 30 calls at 2054. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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