Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After Hitting 11-Year-Old On E-Scooter in Cirencester

A suspected drug dealer from Wiltshire was arrested after hitting an 11-year-old boy riding an electric scooter in Cirencester on Thursday afternoon (26 June). The incident occurred at around 2.40pm on Querns Lane where a car struck the child on a zebra crossing, Gloucestershire Police confirmed.
Child Injured On Zebra Crossing
The boy suffered cuts to his hands and fingers, along with a broken tooth. He was taken to hospital for treatment and assessment following the collision.
Driver Arrested At Scene
The driver, a man in his late teens from Cricklade, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He also faces a charge of driving without due care and attention and is currently in police custody.
Police Appeal For Witnesses
Investigating officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can contact Gloucestershire Police online quoting reference 53260051431.