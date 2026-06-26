Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After Hitting 11-Year-Old On E-Scooter in Cirencester

Man ‘stabbed to death in Dubai by British TikTok star’ was convicted of attacking a woman EXCLUSIVE: Brooke George, 23, is facing the death penalty by firing squad if found guilty of murdering Bill Treeby, 26, who was convicted of common assault and wounding against a man and woman three years ago News Tom Pettifor Crime Editor 17:36, 26 Jun 2026 Brooke George, 23, could face the death penalty View 4 Images Brooke George, 23, could face the death penalty(Image: INSTAGRAM) A man allegedly stabbed to death in Dubai by a British TikTok influencer was previously convicted of attacking a woman. Brooke George, 23, is facing the death penalty by firing squad if convicted of murdering fellow Brit Bill Treeby, 26, after meeting him online. Detained in Dubai – a pressure group representing her family – said George acted in self defence after being repeatedly assaulted. The former John Lewis shop assistant, who has about 100,000 followers on TikTok, is reported to have travelled to the UAE after meeting Treeby on Facebook, where he is said to have organised a photoshoot. The Mirror can reveal that he was convicted of unlawful wounding and common assault at Maidstone Crown Court in December 2023, in relation to an attack on a woman and a man. Treeby was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, a court official confirmed. Bill Treeby was facing cocaine charges when he was killed View 4 Images Bill Treeby was facing cocaine charges when he was killed He was due to stand trial next year at the same court, charged with plotting to supply cocaine after police seized the Class A drug, cash and cannabis worth £80,000. Treeby was one of seven suspects charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine in March 2024 after an investigation by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team. Daily Mirror Icon Our daily newsletter sends you the latest headlines from the Mirror Enter your Email… Subscribe We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and third parties based on our knowledge of you. More info READ MORE: Horror life of Brit woman facing firing squad in Dubai – ‘stripped naked, squalor and no fair hearing’ READ MORE: Young British woman facing firing squad in Dubai for ‘stabbing Brit man she met online to death’ George, of Gravesend, Kent, is being held in cells at the Gulf city’s notorious Bur Dubai police station. She said her first visit to the country lasted about a week and was positive, describing it as “the time of my life”. However, on her second trip to Dubai in June, she allegedly accused him of booking her a one-way ticket, taking her passport and attacking her when she asked for it back. There was an altercation at an apartment after the pair enjoyed an evening out. She alleged she was attacked and reached for a kitchen knife to defend herself. George is said to have arranged a flight home with help from friends as she tried to flee, but was arrested in the early hours of June 22 at Dubai International Airport. George is said to have acted in self defence View 4 Images George is said to have acted in self defence (Image: Brooke George) After her arrest, she claims she was denied a lawyer and forced to strip naked in front of male officers. She described the experience as “deeply humiliating and distressing”, breaking down in tears when recounting it to her family. In a statement released through Detained in Dubai, George’s mother, Thereza, said: “The daughter I spoke to that night was utterly terrified. I firmly believe she was desperately trying to get home and away from whatever had happened to her.” George could face the death penalty View 4 Images George could face the death penalty(Image: Brooke George) His widow Karen – who described him as a ‘wonderful’ husband and father – wrote on Facebook this week that she was “broken” after losing her “darling son”. Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling is urging authorities to treat the incident as a domestic abuse case and to release George on bail pending an investigation. 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