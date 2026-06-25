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RAPE PROBE 10-Year-Old Migrant Charged With Attempted Rape and Stabbing in Saint-Brieuc

10-Year-Old Migrant Charged With Attempted Rape and Stabbing in Saint-Brieuc

Police in Saint-Brieuc, France, have charged a 10-year-old boy with attempted rape and stabbing following an attack on a 22-year-old woman while she was jogging on June 15. Prosecutor Julien Wattebled confirmed the boy was charged on Wednesday and placed under a curfew with strict conditions amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Forest Attack Shocks City

The assault took place in a wooded area of Saint-Brieuc, where the boy confronted the woman, threatening her with a knife and demanding she remove her clothes. When she refused, he stabbed her in the arm and abdomen before fleeing. Emergency crews arrived around 10:30 a.m. to treat the victim.

Suspect Quickly Apprehended

Police arrested the boy on Tuesday after matching descriptions and recovering a knife similar to the one used. He admitted the attack, and items of clothing matching the victim’s description were seized from his home.

Curfew And Care Measures

Due to the suspect’s age, full criminal penalties are not applicable. Instead, he faces a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., a ban on contacting the victim, and enrollment in a health and medical care programme.

Knife Crime Concerns Rise

Prosecutor Wattebled expressed alarm over the increase in bladed weapons on the streets, announcing plans for more identity checks and public searches in Saint-Brieuc to enhance community safety.

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Topics :Crime

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