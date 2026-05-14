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RECKLESS Daniel Morgan Jailed for Revenge Vehicle Crime in Rhigos

Daniel Morgan Jailed for Revenge Vehicle Crime in Rhigos

Daniel Morgan, 35, from Rhigos, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, and criminal damage, and recklessly endangering life. The offences stemmed from a ‘revenge attack’ following a dispute about his marriage breakdown, the court heard.

Revenge Attack Unveiled

Sentencing at Merthyr Crown Court, Judge Celia Hughes described Morgan’s actions as a deliberate act of revenge with the intent to cause damage. The 35-year-old had been drinking at The New Inn and became enraged after comments were made about his marital issues.

Substance Abuse Factors

The judge revealed Morgan was abusing cocaine and consuming about six pints of alcohol daily at the time of the offence. This contributed to his reckless behaviour behind the wheel and the significant damage caused.

Driving Ban Imposed

Alongside the prison sentence, Morgan was disqualified from driving for three years and three months due to the dangerous driving offence involved in the incident.

Judges Strong Words

“You acted out of revenge,” Judge Hughes stated, highlighting the seriousness of the damage and reckless risk to others.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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