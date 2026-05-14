Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

Ten members of an organised crime group have been jailed for their roles in a major cannabis importation conspiracy worth more than £19 million in Manchester. Greater Manchester Police led the investigation into the gang, which smuggled cannabis concealed within shipments declared as vintage clothing between December 2022 and January 2024.

Major Cannabis Smuggling Ring

The gang, dubbed “Cali weed”, was found to have imported cannabis from North America, carrying out at least 28 shipments over the course of the conspiracy. Police and UK Border Force intercepted five of these shipments at UK ports, seizing almost 130 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £3.7 million.

Fake Companies And Cover Stories

To avoid detection, the organised crime group used fabricated firms to distribute the drugs, which were hidden inside freight falsely declared as vintage clothing. Dean Hussain, identified as the ringleader, coordinated shipments, set up front companies, and managed payments and deliveries.

Sentences For Key Offenders

Dean Hussain, 26, was sentenced to six years and nine months.

Prince Oyewo, 27, was jailed for five years and ten months.

Beverley Tsimba, 25, received five years and two months.

Elliot McBurnie, 25, was sentenced to four years and six months.

Several others received suspended sentences from 17 to 22 months.

Police Statement On Organised Crime