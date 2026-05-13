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CRACK SUPPLIER Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

Anthony Sexton, 36, has been sentenced to two years and ten months after admitting involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and cocaine in Colchester. The conviction follows a targeted police operation responding to community concerns in the New Town area.

Operation Raptor Targeted

Essex Police’s dedicated drug enforcement unit, Operation Raptor, collaborated with Colchester’s Neighbourhood Policing Team to address ongoing drug dealing and anti-social behaviour linked to a property in Albion Grove.

Warrant Executed In Albion Grove

On Tuesday 3 February, officers executed a search warrant at the address, seizing drugs and a mobile phone before arresting Sexton on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

Community Engagement And Patrols

Alongside the operation, neighbourhood officers increased visible patrols across the area, engaging with residents to identify hotspots and tackle issues surrounding drug use and crime.

Stop And Search Used

During these patrols, four individuals and a vehicle were stopped and searched under stop and search powers, reinforcing the force’s commitment to disrupting drug activity in Colchester.

Court Sentence Delivered

Sexton appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday 29 April where he was handed a custodial sentence of two years and ten months for his role in drug supply offences.

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