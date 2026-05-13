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KITCHEN NIGHTMARES Gordon Ramsay Denies Dog Pooped in London Street Pizza Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay Denies Dog Pooped in London Street Pizza Restaurant

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has hit back after a viral TikTok accused a dog of urinating and defecating inside his London Street Pizza restaurant, sparking outrage online. The clip, featuring a dog on a pee pad inside the eatery, gained over 1.4 million likes and raised questions about hygiene standards at Ramsay’s establishment. The incident unfolded recently at the London venue, leading to a social media storm and extensive comment discussions.

Viral TikTok Sparks Fury

The video, posted by user @gizzellecade, showed two women dining with dogs in the restaurant, claiming the dog was allowed to relieve itself indoors. The poster criticised the restaurant’s hygiene and claimed that staff charged them the full bill plus 15% service charge despite complaints and notifying management.

Ramsay’s Firm Denial

Responding to the controversy, Gordon Ramsay said he reviewed security footage and insisted the dog neither peed nor pooped inside the restaurant. He described the claims as “exaggerated clickbait” aimed at smearing his business. Ramsay emphasised that the dog-friendly policy restricts dogs to designated areas such as the terrace, maintaining strict hygiene protocols.

Dog-friendly But Controlled

While Ramsay welcomes well-behaved dogs, the use of puppy pads inside the restaurant caught viewers’ attention and fuelled debate about restaurant hygiene and pet policies in dining venues. The footage shows the dog standing on a pee pad, a detail that has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

Social Media Storm Continues

The TikTok clip has amassed over 17,000 comments, with supporters and detractors fiercely debating whether allowing dogs inside impacts food safety and customer experience. Ramsay’s rebuttal, including a tweet calling the TikToker the “only thing full of s***,” has added to the drama, making it a trending topic across social platforms.  

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