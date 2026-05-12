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STATION ATTACK Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

British Transport Police have charged two men over a serious assault at Charing Cross Underground station in central London. The attack happened early on Sunday 10 May in the ticket hall, leaving a man in his 20s with life-threatening head injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital following the incident. The suspects, 22-year-old Davion Defoe and 18-year-old Cavalli Russell, both from Croydon, appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court on 12 May. A fourth man remains in custody as investigations continue.

Rapid Police Response

Police and paramedics were called by station staff around 5:40am after reports of the assault inside Charing Cross station. Immediate medical aid was given to the victim, whose critical head injuries required urgent hospital treatment.

Suspects Charged

Davion Defoe of Darcy Road and Cavalli Russell of Teevan Road were arrested the same day and charged with grievous bodily harm. They appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court on 12 May. Another man arrested in connection with the assault has been released on bail, while a further suspect remains in police custody.

Ongoing Police Appeal

British Transport Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or footage of the assault to come forward. Information can be sent by text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 96 of 10 May. Support is being offered to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

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Topics :Crime

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