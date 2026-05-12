Prohibition Notice Issued at Maidstone’s Miller Heights After Flood Damage

Residents of Miller Heights in Maidstone have been ordered to evacuate following a basement flood on 11 May 2026, which caused extensive damage to the building’s electrical systems. The prohibition notice was issued by Kent Fire and Rescue Service on 12 May to ensure safety while critical repairs are carried out. Maidstone Borough Council has declared a Major Incident and is coordinating emergency support and accommodation for affected residents.

Flood Causes Power Loss

The flooding damaged the building’s electrical infrastructure, resulting in a loss of power and safety risks that prompted an immediate evacuation. As the property is privately owned, the council and emergency services are working closely with building managers and specialists to assess and repair the damage.

Safety Priority Prompts Ban

Kent Fire and Rescue Service issued the prohibition notice prohibiting anyone from living or sleeping at Miller Heights until all safety concerns are resolved. Entry to the site is restricted exclusively for essential remedial works, with public safety being the paramount concern.

Resident Support Arranged

Emergency accommodation and welfare support are in place for displaced residents. A rest centre at Maidstone Leisure Centre is open, and transport is available for those unable to reach it. The council is also assisting with pet welfare and advising residents on packing essentials. Access to belongings will be granted only with strict controls once deemed safe.

Ongoing Inspections And Repairs

Specialist teams continue to assess the full extent of the flooding damage and electrical system faults. The prohibition order will remain until all safety inspections and necessary repairs are completed. Residents will be informed when it is safe to return.

Clear Guidance Issued

Authorities have provided detailed advice, including:

Evacuate immediately and do not re-enter until authorised

Pack essential items following official guidelines

Attend the welfare centre for urgent assistance

Contact landlords or mortgage providers regarding tenancy and bills

Inform officials about pets to ensure their safety

This incident underscores the priority of resident safety amid infrastructure failures, with local agencies committed to restoring secure living conditions at Miller Heights swiftly and carefully.