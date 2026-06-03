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KNIFE TRAGEDY Moss Side Teen Stabbed Dead After TikTok Dispute Sparks Violence

Moss Side Teen Stabbed Dead After TikTok Dispute Sparks Violence

An upcoming inquest will investigate whether more could have been done to prevent the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Mohanad Goobe in Moss Side on 15 September 2025. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had dispersed a crowd gathered for a pre-arranged fight linked to a TikTok Live dispute just 30 minutes before Mohanad was ambushed and fatally stabbed.

From Online Feud To Real

The attack stemmed from a petty argument during a TikTok Live session, escalating rapidly into organised street violence. Rival teenagers used social media to source large combat knives, heightening tensions beyond the initial online posturing.

Police Response Questioned

GMP responded to disturbances at Whitworth Park at around 4pm BST, dispersing over 20 youths gathered for a fight. Yet, within half an hour, Mohanad was chased to the Moss Lane East and Monton Street junction, where he was fatally stabbed. The inquest will examine if authorities could have better protected those involved following the initial intervention.

Sentences Handed At Bolton Crown

  • A 16-year-old convicted of murder and given life with a minimum 19 years.
  • A 15-year-old was sentenced to life with a minimum 18 years for supplying the weapons online.
  • A 14-year-old was jailed for 6 years for manslaughter after aiding the ambush.

Family Plea To End Knife

Mohanad’s mother, Amaley Ahmed, urged an end to youth knife crime, describing her son’s death as more than a statistic. She called on communities and social media platforms to intervene early and prevent future tragedies.

Police Conduct Under Review

Following the stabbing, GMP submitted a mandatory self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to assess their operational response to the early disturbance at Whitworth Park.

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Topics :Crime

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