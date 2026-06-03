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LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Kent Police Appeal After Serious Whitstable Motorcycle Collision

Kent Police Appeal After Serious Whitstable Motorcycle Collision

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision between a grey BMW 4 Series and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle near the junction of Golden Hill and the A2990, Thanet Way, in Whitstable on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, at around 6am.

Motorcyclist Injured

Emergency services, including officers and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, attended the scene promptly. The motorbike rider suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a London hospital, where they continue to receive treatment.

Driver Remained At Scene

The driver of the BMW stopped after the collision and is cooperating with the police. Kent Police have launched an ongoing investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Witnesses Urgently Sought

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision to come forward. Those with information are asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, referencing incident number 46/83427/26.

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