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CREDIBILITY CHALLENGED Teens Denied Murder in Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

Teens Denied Murder in Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

Two teenagers are fighting murder charges in the High Court in Glasgow over the May 17 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach. Kayden, from East Kilbride, died following a violent scuffle between rival youth gangs, triggering local concern over gang violence and youth crime. Defence lawyers have demanded full acquittal, questioning the prosecution’s evidence linking their clients to the fatal attack.

Defence Attacks Prosecution Evidence

Donald Findlay KC, defending 18-year-old Jay Stewart, asserted there is “not a scrap of evidence” connecting Stewart to the stabbing. He told the jury that Stewart was yards away when the attack occurred and claimed that 18-year-old Cole Turley acted alone without Stewart’s involvement.

Witness Credibility Challenged

Findlay also disputed the testimony of a key prosecution witness, Fraser Wallace, accusing him of lying under oath and questioning the witness’s reliability in the case presented by the Crown.

Fifteen-year-old Denies Role

Ian Duguid KC, representing the 15-year-old co-accused, said his client was shocked by the stabbing and expected only a fistfight, unaware knives were involved. Forensic analysis found no DNA from this teenager on the brown lock-back knife used in the fatal stabbing.

Gang Links Not Evidence

Both defence teams urged jurors not to equate gang membership with guilt. They emphasised that being part of the East Kilbride gang known as the ‘Murray Boys’ does not prove involvement in Kayden Moy’s stabbing.

Judge To Guide Jury

Judge Lord Scott is set to give legal instructions before the jury begins deliberations on the fate of Stewart and the 15-year-old. The trial continues to draw attention as a critical examination of youth violence and responsibility in Scotland.

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Topics :Crime

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