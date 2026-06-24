Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

An East Midlands Railway train passed a red signal moments before crashing into the rear of another train in Elstow, near Bedford, on Friday evening, killing driver Shaun Burton, 60, and hospitalising over 100 passengers.

Fatal Signal Passed

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch confirmed the train went past a red signal shortly before the collision just after 5pm. Brakes were applied on the train nine seconds before impact.

Driver Dies At Scene

Train driver Shaun Burton tragically lost his life in the crash, which has left eight passengers in critical condition following the incident.

Over 100 Injured

More than 100 individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after the collision in Bedfordshire, highlighting the scale of the emergency response.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident as updates and findings from the inquiry are awaited.