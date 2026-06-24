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INNOCENT VICTIM Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

On the second anniversary of 19-year-old Ellis Cox’s fatal shooting, Merseyside Police revealed the gun used in his murder had been linked to two earlier shootings in Liverpool. Ellis was killed on 23 June 2024 while cycling home from Southport with friends, raising fresh concerns about ongoing gang-related violence in the region.

Gun Connected To Walton Shooting

Ballistic analysis confirmed the self-loading pistol that killed Ellis was also used in a shooting at a Walton residential property three months prior. Police say the weapon was fired on another occasion before that, showing repeated criminal activity.

Weapon Still Missing

The firearm is still unaccounted for and is believed to remain in circulation among rival street gangs involved in drug dealing across North Liverpool, investigators warned.

Innocent Victim Killed

Merseyside Police emphasised that Ellis had no gang links. On the night he was killed, Ellis and friends were confronted by a group on electric bikes before gunfire erupted. Ellis was shot in the back as he tried to flee, while a friend suffered a foot injury.

Investigation Continues

Nine people have been arrested so far but no charges have been made. Senior officers called on the community to break the “wall of silence” and have offered a reward for information leading to convictions.

Public Appeal For Help

Witnesses are urged to provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers or the Merseyside Police Major Incident Public Portal to aid the ongoing investigation.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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