Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

A drug dealer from Burton-on-Trent, Shane Gledhill, 37, has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to multiple drug supply offences. The Staffordshire Police major and organised crime team led an investigation into Gledhill’s operation of a heroin and crack cocaine supply line between May 2023 and March 2024.

Major Police Operation

Gledhill was arrested in March 2024 following a detailed examination of a phone seized earlier, which revealed messages related to drug supply. A subsequent search of a Burton-on-Trent residence uncovered a mobile phone and a ‘tick list’ connected to his drug-dealing activities.

Evidence And Arrest

While on court bail for the original charges, Gledhill was stopped in November 2023 and found to be in possession of a package of crack cocaine during a police search, further strengthening the case against him.

Police Statement

“I’m pleased that Gledhill admitted his offending in court and was handed a jail term for his involvement in drug supply in Burton-on-Trent,” said Detective Constable Danielle Brannan. “We’re determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances in Staffordshire and will continue to work hard to protect our communities from harm.”

Ongoing Crime Fight

The sentencing is part of Operation Target, Staffordshire Police’s ongoing campaign to tackle serious and organised crime, including drug supply networks. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.