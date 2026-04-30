Kirklees Woman Helps Convict Four Men for 1990s Sexual Abuse

A woman from Kirklees has been praised for her bravery after helping secure convictions against four men who sexually abused her as a teenager in Kirklees and Wakefield between 1994 and 2000. The Crown Prosecution Service and West Yorkshire Police hailed her courage following an investigation into horrific sexual offences that took place over several years.

Lengthy Abuse Timeline

The offences occurred during the 1990s, with the perpetrators targeting the victim over a prolonged period as she was still a teenager. The abuse was described by detectives as “absolutely appalling.”

Leeds Man Jailed

On 29 April, 64-year-old Jagtar Sahota from Leeds was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 21 years imprisonment. He was convicted of 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of indecent assault, and one count of actual bodily harm, relating to offences from 1997 to 2000.

Two Men Found Guilty

On 28 April, Zahid Hussain, 48, and Mohammed Chhibda, 49, both from Dewsbury, were convicted of indecent assault offences against the same woman. Their crimes took place between 1994 and 1997.

Fourth Man Admitted Guilt

Basharat Wali, 46, also from Dewsbury, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault. All four men will be sentenced on 4 June. West Yorkshire Police thanked the victim for coming forward, highlighting the importance of reporting historical abuse to bring perpetrators to justice even decades later.