Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

Chef Hani Mustafa, 45, from Orpington, Kent, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court after admitting to filming under a woman’s dress on an escalator at London Bridge Tube station on 13 April 2024. Police uncovered a second upskirting video on his phone from the Northern Line dated 14 March 2024. Mustafa had a previous caution for a similar offence in 2020.

Multiple Upskirting Counts

Mustafa pleaded guilty to two counts of operating equipment under clothing without consent. The court heard how he recorded the offences using his phone, targeting women in public transport locations.

Sentencing Outcome

He received a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, alongside a five-year sexual harm prevention order. Mustafa was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

Police And Court Response

The case highlights ongoing efforts from police and the judicial system to tackle invasive offences on public transport and protect victims from similar crimes.