Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

Islamuddin Talash, 43, from Westfield Road, Smethwick, was convicted on 24 June at Leicester Crown Court for raping a vulnerable 20-year-old man in Abbey Park, Leicester. The assault occurred on 9 October 2023 after Talash lured the victim from a park bench into nearby bushes under the guise of giving him a bicycle. Two teenagers filming Talash’s suspicious behaviour intervened, allowing the victim to escape and police to arrest Talash shortly afterwards. He will be sentenced on 15 July.

Victim Lured In Park

The victim, seated alone in Abbey Park, was approached by Talash, who briefly spoke about bicycles before leading him into a secluded bush area.

Teenagers Intervene

Two teenage boys noticed the suspicious encounter and recorded Talash on their phones. Their timely intervention helped the victim flee and alerted police.

Swift Police Action

Police arrested Talash soon after the victim’s escape, relying on witness statements and video evidence provided by the teenagers.

Court Verdict

Talash was found guilty of rape following the trial at Leicester Crown Court. Sentencing is scheduled for 15 July.